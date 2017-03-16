Second Child Dies From Hoverboard Fire

HARRISBURG (AP) – Authorities say a second child has died from a fire in Pennsylvania that fire officials blamed on an exploding hoverboard. The deaths – if definitively linked to the two-wheeled, battery-powered scooter – would be the first in the U.S. caused by a hoverboard fire. A county coroner said that 10-year-old Savannah Dominick died Thursday morning from severe burns. Another child died Saturday from the fire that broke out March 10 at a home in Harrisburg. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says it is working with the fire department to confirm the cause. It’s also trying to figure out if the make and model is one of the hundreds of thousands the agency has recalled due to fire hazard. The agency has investigated more than 60 hoverboard-related fires.

Related