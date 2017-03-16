Take It Easy On The Roads

LANCASTER – Travel with caution this morning as windy conditions have caused snow to blow and drift across some roadways. You may be on a dry stretch of road and then come upon a section that is snow covered or had melted snow refreeze. Slow down and be alert on your morning commute. Main roads are pretty good, but use caution on secondary and back roads. Many schools are delaying the opening of classes today. WDAC’s Winter Watch will bring you weather related announcements at around 15 and 45 minutes past the hour or you can find a complete list at wdac.com.

