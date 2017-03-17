Bills To Curb Illegal Immigration In PA Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features a press conference held this week in Harrisburg with a number of state lawmakers and supporters of a bipartisan legislative package to curb illegal immigration throughout Pennsylvania. Butler County Rep. Daryl Metcalfe and Rep. Jerry Knowles of Berks & Schuylkill Counties are some of the supporters. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “WDAC Podcasts.”

