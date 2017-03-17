Civil Immunity For School Bus Drivers Who Administer Epi-Pens

HARRISBURG – A bill that would help to ensure the health and safety of students who suffer from severe allergic reactions was approved by the PA House. House Bill 224 would provide civil immunity to school bus drivers who administer epinephrine auto-injectors or epi-pens to students who experience an allergic reaction while riding on a school bus. Under the legislation, a school bus driver must first complete a training program developed by the state Department of Health and comply with school district policy to be qualified to use the epi-pen. School bus drivers would be granted Good Samaritan civil immunity when administering an epi-pen to save a student. The measure does not mandate that school districts or school bus companies enact an epi-pen policy, only that such a policy would allow for civil immunity if the guidelines are met. The bill now goes to the state Senate for consideration. Similar legislation was passed by the state House during the last two legislative sessions, but it failed to come up for a vote in the Senate.

