Committee Questions Spending On Budget Cutting Report

HARRISBURG – Senate Appropriations Committee members questioned the need for the Wolf Administration’s hiring of a consulting firm to provide budget cutting advice. Over the three weeks of budget hearings, a number of committee members brought up the McKinsey Report, compiled by a consulting firm to make recommendations about state spending cuts. The report cost $1.8 million. Committee member, York County Sen. Scott Wagner questioned the state Budget Secretary about the spending of taxpayer dollars on the report. Wagner noted that the PA Taxpayers Caucus report he produced with York County Rep. Seth Grove and other caucus members identified $3 billion in potential government savings.

