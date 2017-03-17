DUI Patrols For St. Patrick’s Day Holiday

LANCASTER – Law-enforcers are planning heightened DUI patrols in Lancaster County for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. Officials are urging the use of Uber, Lyft, taxis, and another phone app which allows for easy arrangements of safe transportation – SaferRide. There were over 1,200 DUI-related crashes around the holiday last year in Pennsylvania, according to PennDOT. Thirteen people died in those crashes. Sobriety checkpoints are planned in the region, and specifically in Lancaster County, there will be roving patrols. State Police and municipal departments are coordinating those efforts throughout the weekend. SaferRide, a free app available on Apple and Android devices, allows a user to contact a taxi or friend who has not been drinking. The app uses map locators to show a potential ride exactly where the user is. There are about 1,700 DUI charges filed in Lancaster County every year. Aside from the potential injury or death, a driver charged with DUI can expect to pay between $5,000 to $10,000 in fines and court-related costs.

