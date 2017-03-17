Historic First Ever Nuclear Energy Caucus

HARRISBURG – Senators Ryan Aument and John Yudichak along with Representatives Becky Corbin and Rob Matzie today announced the formation of a bi-partisan, bi-cameral caucus of Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to focus on nuclear energy issues. This will be the first nuclear caucus in a state legislature in the history of the United States. Pennsylvania is home to five nuclear stations, making it the second largest nuclear capacity state in America. The electricity produced from Pennsylvania’s nuclear sources represents nearly 37% of the Commonwealth’s total power production, helping make the state the second largest producer of electricity in the nation and the top net exporter of electricity. The lawmakers said that nuclear power is considered one of the cleanest, safest, most reliable and affordable sources of electricity today. They cited the performance of the plants as a baseload generating resource as well as the economic benefits they produce locally and statewide as examples of each station’s value.

Related