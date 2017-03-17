Pro Life Agency Sues Over Audit

HARRISBURG (AP) – A nonprofit agency that helps fund counseling of pregnant women about alternatives to abortion and provides related services is suing PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale over a financial audit. Harrisburg-based Real Alternatives asked Commonwealth Court on Wednesday to prevent DePasquale from examining money it was paid from its network of about 27 vendors. DePasquale, a Democrat who supports abortion, said he wants to get more information about the use of the payments. Real Alternatives says it’s helped about 270,000 women over the past two decades. Its lawyer says DePasquale is improperly trying to audit private business.

