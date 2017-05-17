All Nominees Set In Pennsylvania Judge Races

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania primary voters picked nominees for four open seats on the state’s Superior Court. Democrats also picked two nominees for open seats on Commonwealth Court. The races made up the only statewide contests on the primary ballot. Republicans selected Blair County Judge Wade Kagarise, Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman, Northampton County Judge Emil Giordano, and Mary Murray, a district judge in Allegheny County. Democrats picked Philadelphia judges Carolyn Nichols and Maria McLaughlin, Beaver County Judge Deborah Anne Kunselman, and Superior Court Judge Geoff Moulton for four open seats on Superior Court. Each party had five contestants on the ballot. Meanwhile, Democrats picked Philadelphia Judge Ellen Ceisler and Pittsburgh attorney Irene Clark for two open seats on Commonwealth Court.

