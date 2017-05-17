Area Mayoral Race Candidates Selected

LANCASTER/HARRISBURG/YORK (AP) – City Councilwoman Danene Sorace has won the Democratic nomination for mayor in Lancaster. Democrat Mayor Rick Gray is not seeking a fourth term. She will face Republican Cindy Stewart, a former nonprofit executive, in the general election. First-term Mayor Eric Papenfuse has won the Democratic primary in Harrisburg and is headed to a second term. No Republican candidate filed to challenge him in the general election this fall. Mayor Kim Bracey has won the Democratic primary in York to run for a third term. Bracey defeated a challenge from city Council President Michael Helfrich. No candidate ran on the Republican side.

