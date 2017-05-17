Harrisburg Abortion Clinic Cited By PA Health Department

HARRISBURG – Numerous health and safety violations have been found at the Hillcrest abortion clinic in Harrisburg. An inspection by the PA Department of Health found no registered nurse was on duty to assist patients before and after at least 55 abortions had been performed. The facility failed to document the name and dosage of anesthesia used on a number of patients. In addition, Hillcrest failed to secure drug samples and found outdated medication and supplies. The Legislative Director of the PA Pro Life Federation in Harrisburg, Maria Gallagher said the need for such inspections is obvious. The PA Department of Health inspection report for the “Hillcrest Women’s Medical Center” can be seen by CLICKING THIS LINK.

