Hit & Run Driver Sought In Lancaster County Bus Accident

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP – Police are looking for a hit and run driver believed to be involved in a school bus accident in Lancaster County. It happened before 8 a.m. along Route 30 east of the intersection with Route 896 in East Lampeter Township. The four vehicle crash involved a school bus, an oversized tractor trailer, an escort vehicle, and a vehicle that fled the scene. The Lancaster Mennonite school bus overturned trapping a child. 14 students and the bus driver were injured and taken to Lancaster General for treatment. Route 30 was closed in both directions. Authorities are searching for a newer model, light colored sedan that witnesses saw passing the tractor trailer prior to the crash. The believe the sedan, driven by a male, struck the escort vehicle causing a chain reaction which led to the crash. The light colored sedan fled the scene and is expected to have front end damage. Anyone with information on the hit and run vehicle is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.

Related