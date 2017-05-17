Paul Mango To Make Formal Campaign Announcement

HARRISBURG (AP) – Paul Mango, an ex-health care systems consultant, says on his campaign website that he’s running for Pennsylvania governor in 2018. Mango is expected to make a formal announcement of his candidacy tonight in Pittsburgh. The suburban Pittsburgh resident promises to be a fiscal conservative who can improve the economy, although he’s a virtual unknown in politics and hasn’t done interviews on his views. In a video on his website, Mango says he’s running because he’s not a politician, and blames Pennsylvania politicians for a sluggish state economy, high taxes and lagging school achievement. Mango is critical of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s fiscal policy and handling of the economy. But before Mango can challenge Wolf, he faces a GOP primary field that so far includes state Sen. Scott Wagner of York County.

