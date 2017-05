Senator Andy Dinniman of Chester County spoke at a rally in Harrisburg in support of Senate Bill 100. The measure would require insurers to cover antibiotic or antimicrobial treatment plans doctors prescribe for Lyme and other tick-borne diseases, regardless of whether that treatment is short-term or long-term. Supporters of the bill say insurers usually only cover the treatment plan that advises short-term antibiotic use to deny long-term treatment, even when doctors say it’s necessary.

