Suspicious Death In Lancaster County Investigated

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police say the death of a woman at a Lancaster County campground is suspicious, and they’re hoping someone might provide more information about it. 34-year-old Amanda Place of Columbia was staying with friends at the Outdoor World in Pequea Township before she died. She was left by herself for several hours on May 8 and her friends say she was unresponsive when they returned. They started driving her to a hospital, but stopped after several miles and called an ambulance. When crews arrived, they found Place in cardiac arrest. The cause of her death remains unclear pending toxicology tests. Police say there were no obvious signs of injury on Place’s body and police found nothing unusual at the campsite. Anyone with information is asked to contact Southern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-872-0352. Anonymous tips may be left at www.slcrpd.org

