Third Person Charged In Abuse Of 3 Dauphin County Children

HARRISBURG (AP) – Authorities have charged a third person in the alleged mistreatment of three Dauphin County children who were starved and locked inside a room like caged animals. Police say 31-year-old Erin Eickstadt of Harrisburg locked the children in an unheated bedroom and forced them to participate in physical punishments despite their poor conditions. Police in December announced charges against 33-year-old Joshua Weyant and 38-year-old Brandi Weyant, who were raising the children. Eickstadt is Joshua Weyant’s sister. The boy was 6, and two sisters were 4 and 5 when charges were filed against the couple.

Related