Volunteers Needed To Clean Up Lancaster

LANCASTER – Volunteers are needed this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. to help cleanup the city of Lancaster in a few hours. It’s part of Go Beyond, a church-led initiative to encourage, organize, and mobilize people to better our community through acts of service. They hope to mobilize at least 2,000 individuals. You can even pick your cleanup zone when you register. You will be bussed to the zones that are a distance from Clipper Magazine Stadium. For more information or to register, you can call 717-393-9600 or you can CLICK THIS LINK



