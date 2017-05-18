Arrest In Burglaries Of Three Lancaster Churches

LANCASTER – Police arrested a man accused of burglarizing three Lancaster city churches. Tuesday night, officers responded to St. Mary’s Church at 119 S. Prince Street after a witness saw a man pull open a locked door and enter the building. Police established a perimeter and saw 40-year-old Ruben Nazario of Lancaster exiting the front center doors. Nazario was arrested for burglary and found in possession of improvised burglary tools that were used to enter the building. Police will be charging Nazario with two additional burglaries that occurred at local churches on Sunday. Those incidents occurred at St. Joseph’s Church at 438 St. Joseph Street and the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at 64 Hershey Avenue. Nazario is being held in Lancaster County Prison.

Related