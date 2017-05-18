Carlisle’s GOP Mayoral Candidate Arrested On Election Night

CARLISLE (AP) – The Republican mayoral candidate of Carlisle Borough has been jailed following an election night arrest on charges he tried to break into one of his rental properties during a dispute with a tenant. Carlisle Police say 33-year-old Scott Robinson was so unruly Tuesday night that they used a stun gun to subdue him. Officers were called about 7:45 p.m. after Robinson went to the residence and allegedly tried to force his way in with a hammer and a power tool he was using to remove a door. Robinson faces a May 24 preliminary hearing on burglary, criminal trespass, and other charges. Robinson won the GOP nomination with 750 votes to challenge Democrat incumbent Mayor Tim Scott.

