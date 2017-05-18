Lancaster Mennonite’s Superintendent Thanks Community

LANCASTER – Lancaster Mennonite Superintendent Pam Tieszen is thanking the community for their prayers as they continue to heal, physically and emotionally, from Wednesday’s school bus accident. She says the most seriously injured student is in critical, but stable condition while in Pediatric Intensive Care. Several pastors are at the Locust Grove Campus today having prayer with the students. The other hospitalized student is expected to be released soon. School is operating normally, although prayer and support will be infused throughout the day with school counselors being available. Tieszen expressed appreciation for the efforts and cooperation of the first responders, Lancaster General Hospital, and the East Lampeter Township Police. She added, “As superintendent, I am thankful for this school community that shows faith and character in times like these. As we move forward, we trust in God’s grace to be upon us as we seek to honor Him by who we are as well as by what we do.”

