Rallying For Lyme Disease Treatment Legislation

HARRISBURG – With tick season underway, legislation has been proposed calling for insurance companies to cover antibiotic or antimicrobial treatment plans doctors prescribe for Lyme and other tick-borne diseases, regardless of whether that treatment is short-term or long-term. Chester County Andy Dinniman attended a rally in support of Senate Bill 100. Dinniman is a co-sponsor of the measure. He encouraged supporters to put pressure on insurance companies, members of the medical community and state Health Department, and the state Senate. Pennsylvania is #1 in the nation in Lyme disease cases, with over 12,000 new cases reported in 2016. 40-50% of cases do not respond to short-term treatment.

