Republican Mango Running For PA Governor

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A former health care consultant has announced his candidacy for Pennsylvania governor in 2018. 58-year-old Paul Mango of suburban Pittsburgh promises to be a fiscal conservative who can improve the economy. He’s a virtual unknown in politics other than as a donor to Republican candidates and causes at the federal level. Mango says he’s running because he’s not a politician, and blames Pennsylvania politicians for a sluggish state economy, high taxes, and lagging school achievement. Mango is critical of Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf’s fiscal policy and handling of the economy. But before Mango can challenge Wolf, he faces a GOP primary field that so far includes York County Sen. Scott Wagner and could include state House Speaker Mike Turzai, also of suburban Pittsburgh.

