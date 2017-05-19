A New Threat To Religious Liberty & Privacy Rights

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, a group of nine un-elected officials appointed by the governor, is proposing a dangerous end-run around the legislature that can seriously threatens personal privacy and religious liberty. For nearly 50 years, the PA Human Relations Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of “sex,” which has always been defined in law and practice to mean “male” and “female.” Now, the Commission, is looking to effectively redefine the word “sex” to mean “sexual orientation” and “gender identity or expression” – phrases that are not in the law. Attorney Randall Wenger says the Commission is accepting public comment until Friday, May 26, 2017 on their proposed change. Wenger expects they will vote on the change sometime in June. PA Family Institute has a form that citizens can fill out that will be sent to the Commission expressing opposition to their proposed change. You can click on the banner below to fill out the form. Wenger talks more about it on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “WDAC Podcasts.”

