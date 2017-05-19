Auditor To Review Grant For Democratic Convention

HARRISBURG – PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale outlined plans for an independent review of a state grant to the host committee for the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. DePasquale said his staff will evaluate host committee receipts and other documents to determine whether the state funds were used for payments for approved purposes. On Monday, DePasquale received written requests for a review of the grant from Gov. Tom Wolf and some GOP state Senators Scarnati, Corman, and Browne. Wolf says the committee should have returned surplus funds to the taxpayers rather than handing out staff bonuses and grants. Former PA Gov. Ed Rendell, the host committee’s chairman, called the bonuses a reward for low pay and long hours.

