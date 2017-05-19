Lancaster County Bank Robbery Investigation

EPHRATA TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County nabbed one bank robber and are searching for a second after they robbed the Santander Bank at 370 N. Reading Road in Ephrata Township Thursday around 10:34 a.m. The two men entered the bank, brandished a handgun, and demanded cash. The weapon, an Airsoft pistol, has been recovered. Police arrested 27-year-old Matthew Burkhart of Ephrata after the incident while the other suspect fled into a wooded area and remains at large. He has been identified as 36-year-old Nathan Heinzig of Clay Township.

Related