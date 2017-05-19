PA Unemployment Rate Creeps Higher

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate crept up in April, breaking a four-month streak of declines, as payrolls shrank slightly. The state Department of Labor and Industry said Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.9% last month. The national rate was 4.4% in April. The household survey found that the civilian labor force grew by 22,000 in April. Employment rose by 18,000 to a new record high above 6.1 million while unemployment rose by 4,000 to 315,000. Today’s figures are preliminary and could change.

