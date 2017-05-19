Search Continues For Hit & Run Driver

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities continue to seek the male driver of a light-colored sedan involved in a vehicle crash Wednesday morning in East Lampeter Township that injured students on a school bus and the bus driver. Police are working to identify the driver of the sedan – believed to be a Chevy Malibu – who made an illegal pass of two tractor-trailers and their escort vehicles on Lincoln Highway East, near Route 896. Four vehicles – the school bus, the sedan, a tractor-trailer, and an escort vehicle – were involved in the crash. On the bus, 14 Lancaster Mennonite School students and the 65-year-old male driver were injured. Police released a photo and video of the suspect vehicle, which fled east after the crash. Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676. Police also ask any tractor-trailer drivers with dash-cams who were in the area between 7:45 and 8 a.m. to review their footage and contact police.

