World’s Largest Chicken BBQ In Lancaster Tomorrow

LANCASTER – Saturday is the world’s largest chicken barbeque which is held in Lancaster. The 65th annual Lancaster Sertoma Chicken Barbeque will be preparing over 24,000 complete chicken dinners at Longs Park. It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Discount tickets are available at Turkey Hill Minit Markets, from any member of the Sertoma Club of Lancaster with tickets available at the park. Profits from the barbeque go to the beautification, upkeep, and improvement of Long’s Park. To date, over $1.5 million has been donated to the park.

