Accidental Shooting In Red Lion

RED LION (AP) – State Police say a man apparently shot his wife accidentally in their York County home, fearing she was an intruder. The 78-year-old woman was taken to York Hospital and listed in stable condition after the 3:30 a.m. Saturday shooting. Trooper Brent Miller said the woman was in the bathroom of their Red Lion home when her husband fired a shot after “something startled” him and “woke him up.” Miller said investigators are leaning against filing any charges, and the shooting is being investigated as accidental.

