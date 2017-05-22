Advocates Will Urge Legislators To Support Bill To Protect Families

HARRISBURG – More than 100 volunteers from the Pennsylvania chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, part of Everytown for Gun Safety, will attend advocacy day activities in Harrisburg tomorrow at 12 noon. They are meeting with legislators and encouraging them to pass Senate Bill 501, a bill that would require those convicted of domestic abuse and those who have a final Protection From Abuse (PFA) order against them to hand over their guns to law enforcement or a licensed dealer within 24 hours of becoming convicted. Volunteers will be honoring the memory of Michael Ayers by wearing buttons with his photo. Michael was two years old when his father shot and killed him in 2013. His mother, Hollie, had a final protective order against her husband but it didn’t require him to turn over his guns. Advocates will be urging legislators to pass SB 501 to help keep families like the Ayers safer in Pennsylvania.

