Another Fatal Lawn Mower Accident In York County

BROGUE (AP) – Authorities say a man was killed in York County when a riding lawn mower rolled off a trailer and pinned him to the ground. State Police said it appeared the man was loading the mower onto the trailer when the accident occurred in Chanceford Township just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials said the man was unresponsive when emergency crews arrived and couldn’t be resuscitated. He was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. Saturday. Coroner Pam Gay said 48-year-old James Howard Jr. died of traumatic asphyxiation. She ruled the death an accident. Authorities said it’s the fourth recent death involving a lawn mower in the county.

