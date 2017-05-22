PA Epi-Pen Bill Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation into law that helps to ensure the health and safety of Pennsylvania school students who suffer from severe allergic reactions. Act 2 of 2017 amends the Public School Code to provide civil immunity to school bus drivers and crossing guards who administer an epinephrine auto-injector, or epi-pen, to a student who experiences an allergic reaction. Under Act 2, a bus driver or crossing guard must first complete a training program developed by the state Department of Health and comply with school district policy to be qualified to use the epi-pen. It does not mandate that school districts or school bus companies enact an epi-pen policy, only that such a policy would allow for civil immunity if the guidelines are met.

