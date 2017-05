WEST CHESTER (AP) – A single-engine plane crash landed in a field in Chester County. The aircraft was flying from Trenton-Mercer Airport in New Jersey to Gaithersburg, Maryland, when the pilot had a problem with oil pressure and brought the craft down in a field in West Chester on Sunday. The aircraft avoided traffic and power lines before it clipped a pole and lost a wing. The pilot was unharmed. The crash is under investigation.

