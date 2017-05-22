Rally For The Second Amendment In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Supporters of the Second Amendment rallied this morning in Harrisburg. Gun owners from across Pennsylvania came together for the Rally to Protect Your Right to Keep and Bear Arms. Established in 2006, dozens of state lawmakers and hundreds of citizens from across the Commonwealth attended the annual grassroots event held at the state Capitol Rotunda. Butler County Rep. Daryl Metcalfe led the rally. Metcalfe, who chairs PA House State Government Committee Chairman, will convene an informational meeting focusing on the issue of gun-free zones. The meeting will feature a presentation by Dr. John Lott, nationally recognized gun rights expert, economist, FoxNews.com columnist and president of Crime Prevention Research Center. Since 1950, more than 98% of public mass shootings in America have taken place where citizens are banned from carrying guns. In Europe, every mass public shooting in history has occurred in a gun-free zone. With permit holders preventing dozens of mass public shootings in recent years, violent criminals view gun-free zones as easy targets.

