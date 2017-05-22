Search For Dauphin County Homicide Suspect

STEELTON – Dauphin County authorities are searching for a woman involved in a weekend homicide in Steelton. Police responded to the area of Conestoga and Bailey Streets early Sunday for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male shooting victim, later identified as 34-year-old Earl Watlington, Jr. of Harrisburg. Watlington was rushed to a local hospital, but later died. After several hours of investigative work, police identified 28-year-old Jahnaey Chase of Steelton as the suspect. An arrest warrant has been obtained charging her with criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Swatara Township Police through Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900. You may also submit a tip online at www.SwataraPolice.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Related