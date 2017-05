PEQUEA TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County investigated a suspicious death. Authorities responded to a home on Cobblestone Drive in Pequea Township Sunday at around 7:30 p.m. for a reported cardiac arrest. They found a woman in her 50’s who was deceased. LancasterOnline is reporting that an autopsy conducted by the Lancaster County Coroner’s office this morning has ruled the death a suicide. The victim has not yet been identified.

