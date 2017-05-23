PA Settles With Target On Data Breach

HARRISBURG – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Pennsylvania has joined with 46 states in an $18.5 million settlement with the Target Corporation over a major data breach in 2013 that resulted in over 100 million pieces of credit card or personal information being stolen from customers nationwide. 1.6 million consumer transactions affected by the data breach took place in Pennsylvania. Under the settlement, Pennsylvania will receive $469,000, which will go to the state Treasury. The settlement also requires Target to make significant reforms to improve its security measures to better protect its customers’ financial data from future cyber-hacking attempts. Apart from the settlement, an estimated 225,000 consumers across the country will receive restitution from a $10 million fund established through class-action litigation.

