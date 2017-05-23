“Paul’s Law” Approved By PA Senate

HARRISBURG – A bill to protect critical health services for individuals with special needs was unanimously approved in the PA Senate. Known as “Paul’s Law,” Senate Bill 108 would prohibit organ transplant organizations from discriminating against patients on the basis of physical, developmental or mental disability. The legislation was inspired by Paul Corby of Pottsville, Schuylkill County. Corby, who has Autism Spectrum Disorder, was denied a life-preserving heart transplant by the University of Pennsylvania hospital in 2011. The legislation now moves to the House for consideration.

