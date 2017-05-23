Rallying For The Second Amendment At The PA Capitol

HARRISBURG – Hundreds of gun owners and gun rights advocates were joined by a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the state Capitol Rotunda on Monday to voice their support for the Second Amendment rights of Pennsylvanians. It was the twelfth annual rally held in Harrisburg and a number of nationally noted speakers shared their perspectives on legislative and judicial efforts to protect and preserve the constitutional right to keep and bear arms. Butler County Rep. Daryl Metcalfe was the organizer of the rally. Participants say they want to eliminate Pennsylvania’s criminal background checks system for gun buyers in favor of participation in a national checks system. They also support legislation that will prevent local governments from regulating the ownership, possession or transportation of firearms and ammunition in Pennsylvania as well as a measure to make Constitutional Carry legal for citizens in the state.

