Turzai To Keep House Speaker’s Job If He Runs For Governor

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA House Speaker Mike Turzai says he won’t step down from his position atop the chamber should he get into the race to challenge Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf’s re-election bid next year. The Allegheny County Republican spoke Monday at the Pennsylvania Press Club. He says he’s seriously considering running. He says he’s working on a number of issues in the Capitol right now and is looking toward Labor Day as an appropriate time to announce his candidacy. Two Republican candidates are already seeking the party’s nomination, York County Sen. Scott Wagner and former health care consultant Paul Mango of suburban Pittsburgh. Wolf is running for a second four-year term.

