Bill Making Child Protection Law Permanent Advances

HARRISBURG – In an effort to protect Pennsylvania’s children from online sexual predators, the state House unanimously approved legislation to make permanent an important tool to locate child predators. In 2014, the General Assembly enacted legislation which gave the attorney general and district attorneys the authority to use administrative subpoenas to identify from internet service providers the “IP address” of computers used to transmit known child pornography. When that legislation was enacted, it contained a sunset clause stating that it would expire on Dec. 31, 2017. House Bill 561, which received bipartisan support, would make the law permanent. Bill sponsor, Rep. Rick Saccone of Washington & Allegheny Counties says hundreds of child sex predators have been taken off the streets because of the law and it needs to be made permanent. The bill now advances to the full House.

