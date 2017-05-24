EMS Week In The Commonwealth

BETHLEHEM – The Wolf Administration and state officials are thanking EMS providers for their service as part of EMS Week. Deputy Secretary of Health Planning and Assessment Ray Barishansky says Pennsylvania’s dedicated EMS providers work to prevent premature death and disability by providing care to patients between the home and the hospital. He also encouraged folks to become aware and involved in the work of their EMS providers. Pennsylvania has over 45,000 certified EMS providers who work for over 1,300 licensed ground and air EMS agencies providing services in the state. These providers respond to over one million requests for service each year. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is the lead agency for emergency medical services in the Commonwealth. Within the Department of Health, the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services is responsible for the statewide development and coordination of a comprehensive system to reduce premature death and disability.

