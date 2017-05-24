Important Public Comment Deadline This Friday

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, a group of nine un-elected officials appointed by the governor, is proposing a dangerous end-run around the legislature that seriously threatens personal privacy and religious liberty. For nearly 50 years, the PA Human Relations Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of “sex,” which has always been defined in law and practice to mean “male” and “female.” Now, the Commission, is looking to redefine the word “sex” to mean “sexual orientation” and “gender identity or expression” – phrases that are not in the law. Attorney Randall Wenger with the Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center says the Commission is accepting public comment until this Friday, May 26, 2017 on their proposed change. Wenger expects they will vote on it sometime in June. PA Family Institute has a form that citizens can fill out that will be sent to the Commission expressing opposition to their proposed change. You can click on the banner below to express your concerns to the PHRC.

Related