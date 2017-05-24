PA Attorney General Announces Tylenol Makers Settlement

HARRISBURG — Announcing an effort led by Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said today his office and 42 other Attorneys General have reached a $33 million settlement with McNeil-PPC, Inc., the maker of Tylenol, to resolve allegations that the company distributed contaminated over-the-counter drugs and unlawfully promoted its products. The settlement with McNeil, previously a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, will result in a payment of $1.4 million to the Office of Attorney General, which will be used to fund future consumer protection efforts across the Commonwealth.

Related