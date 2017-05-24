PA Insurance Chief To Lead New Agency

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf will nominate his insurance commissioner, Teresa Miller, to lead a new agency overseeing public health and human services programs. Wolf said Miller would lead the proposed Department of Health and Human Services. It would be created by combining the departments of Human Services, Health, Aging, and Drug and Alcohol Programs. Before becoming insurance commissioner in 2015, Miller was a lawyer specializing in the implementation and enforcement of the 2010 federal health care law. Wolf pitched the consolidation in January as a way to improve services and save money for a deficit-strapped budget, but lawmakers are still considering whether to approve it.

Related