PA Lawmakers Approve Real ID Bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are approving a bill designed to comply with federal identification standards for people who want to fly or enter federal facilities. The House passed the Real ID bill today by a 190 to 1 vote. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he’ll sign it.

The measure gives residents the option to obtain a driver’s license or other ID that meet rules of a 2005 federal law enacted in response to the Sept. 11 terror attacks. There’s also an option for a noncompliant, traditional driver’s license or ID. The bill overturns a 2012 state law that’s kept the state from complying based on concerns about cost, constitutionality and government intrusiveness.

There’s a June 6 deadline to become compliant for entry into federal facilities. The airliner standards take effect next year.