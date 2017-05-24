PA Moves To Comply With Federal Real ID Law

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania is closer to complying with a federal law that requires people to prove they are legal U.S. residents in order for their driver’s licenses to be valid for federal purposes. The state Senate voted Tuesday 49-1 to approve Senate Bill 133 directing state government to comply with the 2005 Real ID law. The bill still requires House approval. Residents would not be forced to obtain a so-called Real ID, and the bill would allow PennDOT to continue producing driver’s licenses and photo ID cards that don’t meet the heightened standard. The Commonwealth faces a June 6 deadline to become compliant for Pennsylvania licenses to be sufficient to get into federal facilities, such as military bases. Next year, Real ID’s heightened standards kick in for people boarding commercial airlines. About half the states are compliant.

