PA Senate Debates Online Gambling

HARRISBURG(AP) – The Pennsylvania Senate is debating legislation to allow online casino-style gambling in the state as lawmakers look for ways to heal the state’s deficit-ridden finances. The just-unveiled bill debated today would make Pennsylvania the first state to allow both its casinos and lottery to take games online in a quest for money from new and younger players. House approval would still be required. The Senate estimates the state would reap more than $100 million next year, primarily from casinos paying for one-time online gambling licenses. It also would allow online gambling parlors in airports, and reinstate a requirement that casinos pay millions of dollars to local governments. The bill would require casinos to pay $10 million a year.

