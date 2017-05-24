PA U.S. Senators React To President’s Budget Proposal

WASHINGTON, DC – Both PA U.S. Senators have weighed in President Trump’s budget proposal. Republican Pat Toomey says pro-growth tax reform, rolling back excessive regulations, balancing the federal budget, and cutting government duplication and waste are important goals that the Trump budget embraces. While supporting the broad goals of the proposed budget, Toomey does not support proposed cuts to the National Institutes of Health. Democrat Bob Casey says the proposal cuts services for middle class families, children, seniors, and those with disabilities while giving massive tax cuts to the wealthy and big corporations. He added the proposed budget will devastate rural Pennsylvanians by decimating Medicaid and cutting vital economic development programs.

