Selling Naming Rights To Help PA Taxpayers

HARRISBURG – Two lawmakers want to sell naming rights to buildings owned by the state, similar to what happened in 2012 when the Farm Show Complex’s Exposition Hall was renamed Weis Market’s Exposition Hall. The grocery store chain agreed to a five-year contract netting the state $750,000. Sen. David Argall of Berks & Schuylkill Counties and Allegheny County Sen. Randy Vulakovich want to put similar funding into a specific account that will rehabilitate unused office space. Currently, there are floors of empty office space currently owned by PA state government agencies. Both lawmakers say the state is in a tough fiscal situation and there’s a need to explore innovative ways to cut costs and raise revenue. The proposal would bring in revenue without raising taxes. It will also require a report by the Department of General Services to the General Assembly to provide annual updates on the initiative. According to the senators, the goal is to move state employees out of leased facilities and back into offices already owned by the state in order to reduce taxpayer costs.

